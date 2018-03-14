Kumu Hula Kehau Chrisman announces 2018 class schedule

Kumu Hula (master teacher) Kehau Chrisman is announcing her 2018 class schedule in Beginner Hula, Hawaiian `Ukulele, and Hawaiian language. Take this opportunity to try something new, exercise and have fun, all while becoming immersed in the culture of Hawaii.

In 2003, Chrisman moved to Arizona from Hawaii, where she studied for 17 years to reach the highest rank of Hula Master -- comparable to a Ph.D. in Hula -- following rigorous protocols taught by well-known and respected Hawaiian hula masters.

She opened her Cottonwood-based hula school, Halau Hula Napuaokalei’ilima, in 2004. Students throughout the Verde Valley, Prescott and Flagstaff travel to study Hawaiian hula, ukulele, language and culture with Chrisman.

Learning hula, ukulele and Hawaiian language from Kumu is extremely rewarding as shared by some of her current students:

“Hula has instilled discipline, confidence, dedication and much happiness in my life.”, “Learning about the Hawaiian culture widens my world views of what is important to me.”, “Hula is fun and brings me much joy.”, “Hula has enhanced my life and given me a wonderful extended family, treasured friendships and camaraderie.”

All classes are held at the Cottonwood Recreation Center located at 150 South 6th Street.

For more information, visit www.arizonahula.com.

New 2018 classes include:

Beginner Women’s Hula Class

Open to those 15 and older. Learn basic hula and feet movements, plus language, culture, and values. Mondays from 7 to 8pm, beginning April 2 through May 7. Fee is $48 for the six-week session, payable at the first class.

Beginners `Ukulele Class

Learn chords, strumming techniques, and songs from the islands. Wednesdays from 4 to 5pm, 4 classes beginning May 2 – May 30. Fee is $9 per class. Bring your own `ukulele.

Hawaiian Language Class

Open to those 16 and older. Learn Hawaiian pronunciation, simple sentence structures, and Hawaiian vocabulary. Wednesdays from 4 to 5pm beginning July 11 – August 29 (duration may be extended based on class interest). Fee is $8 per class. Bring a writing tablet and pen/pencil.