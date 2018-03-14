Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: March 14, 2018

View of Sedona from a pull off on Upper Red Rock Loop Road which gives one of the classic and beautiful overviews of the Sedona area. It is easy to access, just turn east onto Upper Red Rock Loop Road at the High School and about a third of the way down there are a number of pull outs where you can get beautiful shots of the area. How much or how little you get is dependent on the lenses you use. I shot this using my 70-200mm lens at 200mm as I wanted a relatively narrow segment of the field of view. The standalone rock on the left is Courthouse Butte located in the Village and to the right is Cathedral Rock and on the far right through the spires of Cathedral Rock you can see part of Castle Rock … Bell Rock, which is more vertically challenged is between Courthouse and Cathedral Rocks. Anyhow … back to my favorite subjects, things that fly, run, climb trees, airscapes and stuff like that … this is not to denigrate landscape photography and I have many friends who do absolutely beautiful work shooting scenic vistas and they probably sell better too … I just prefer things that move.

Another quiet day today and we’re heading into Wednesday … hump day … going into the tail end of the week and I’m enjoying thinking about all the things I have managed to put off for another day … and perhaps even longer.

Wrapping it early tonight … to many 4AM days in a row now … keep breathing and smiling as life is truly terrific and we get to share the joy we find with others.

Cheers

Ted

Give me a few friends who will love me for what I am;

and keep ever burning before my vagrant steps the kindly light of hope.

And though age and infirmity overtake me, and I come not within

sight of the castle of my dreams, teach me still to be thankful for life;

and for time’s olden memories that are good and sweet; and may

the evenings twilight find me gentle still.

Max Ehrmann