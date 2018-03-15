Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce is partnering with Yavapai College and businesses all over the Verde Valley in organizing a career fair next month to rally employment opportunities for job seekers.

On April 4, participants will have the chance to apply for jobs, learn how to fill out their resume and how to conduct themselves professionally in interviews. The event will take place at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free for all job seekers. Contact Kristine Follett of the Cottonwood Chamber of Commerce by calling (928) 634-7593 or kristine@cottonwoodchamberaz.org for more information.

Here are five things you should know about the upcoming Verde Valley Job, Career & Education Fair:

1. Verde Valley Partnerships

Yavapai College and the Cottonwood Chamber have partnered on career fairs for the last four years, according to Follett. Businesses in the Valley like Goodwill and organizations like the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs also sponsor the event.

2. Dress for Success Workshops

Prospective employees will have the opportunity to take resume and “dress for success” workshops to help them prepare for future interviews. Follet said a table will be set up in a private area to give people the chance to try on jackets as well as receive hair and makeup tips.



The workshops will act as a quick crash course for people out of high school or have been out of work for a while, Follet said.

“I don’t know how much training you get in high school for this sort of thing,” she said. “People need to know that pajamas don’t work for business.”

3. Employers starving for workers

Follet said an important facet of the career fair is getting the message across to people that there are opportunities for employment in the Verde Valley and graduates don’t necessarily have to seek employment elsewhere.

In fact, many industries are starving for workers, Follet said.

“While it's true that a great many of jobs are in service industry there's a lot of construction jobs,” she said. “Construction is heating up, they're desperate for workers ... same with caregivers and the service industry too since we are a tourist destination.”

According to a 2016 Verde Valley Labor Report conducted by the Yavapai College Regional Economic Development Center, the median earnings for a job in construction was $16.77 an hour.

4. Growing industries

Health care, food service and manufacturing are some of the largest and fastest growing industries in the Verde Valley, according to the labor report. In 2016, Healthcare had 2,901 jobs, food service had 3,642 jobs and manufacturing had 1,122 jobs.

5. Veterans should come early

Follet said there are special booths and opportunities for veterans and advises them to come early before the event gets too busy.

“We have a couple of veteran groups to show vets what resources are in the valley,” she said. It's going to be a big community get-together.”

