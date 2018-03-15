Camp Verde School Board welcomes back Bob Simbric

At their Tuesday, March 13 regular meeting, Camp Verde Unified School District’s governing board members welcome Bob Simbric back to the board.

Monday, Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter selected Simbric from a pool of four candidates to replace former governing board member Christine Schneider, who resigned on Feb. 14.

Simbric, who began his fifth stint with the board on Tuesday, was first elected to the CVUSD governing board in 1980, and served from 1981-1988, then from 1996-2000, 2002-2008, then from 2012 until he retired in May 2016.

Though Simbric was officially sworn in by Carter on Monday, the new board member took part in a ceremonial swearing-in with district governing board president Tim Roth.

Simbric is also pictured walking into the meeting for the first time since 2016, leading the room in the Pledge of Allegiance, and talking with Mary Hudson, the district’s executive assistant to the superintendent.

Simbric, whose appointment to the board expires on Dec. 31, is eligible to run for election in November to keep his seat on the board.

