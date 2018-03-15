Camp Verde track and field tallies PRs to start the season

Camp Verde High track and field opened the season with promising showings in their first three meets.

The Cowboys began the season at Wickenburg’s meet on Feb. 28.



“They went well,” said CV head coach Mike O’Callaghan. “Wickenburg was kinda nice because it wasn’t as windy as usual, so that was good. We got off to just a nice start for the year.”

Then on Mar. 3 they went to the NPA Skydome Classic at NAU. The meet was an indoor one.

Junior Christopher Holdgrafer was runner up in the 60m hurdles and triple jump with a personal record of 40-02.00 and eighth in the long jump.

Senior Mathew Wade was fifth in the shot put with a PR of 39-06.00.

Junior Daniel Carley finished 14th in the 60 and 200 meters. Freshman Espi Perez took 17th in the 400 meters.

Junior Brandon Cruz took 18th in the 800 meters. Junior Joseph Jones was ninth in the 1600 and junior Dominic Pittman was 12th in the 3200.

“NAU is the indoor meet, which is always a nice switch for the kids, give them an opportunity to see track in a little different light,” O’Callaghan said.

Then on Mar. 7 they went to Phoenix Alhambra’s meet, which just featured Lions, Phoenix Central and the Cowboys.

“That was good because you’re able to get more of the kids an opportunity to run some of the events because there was not a number limit on the entries, so instead of just getting two people into a race, we could get three or four,” O’Callaghan said.

Alhambra saw the debut of Camp Verde’s javelin.

“I guess the biggest thing from first meets is we now have javelin throwers,” O’Callaghan said.

After working out during the winter, Jones has impressed.

“Joseph Jones has started out better than he has the last couple of years, but again that is a tribute to the work he put in,” O’Callaghan said. “After soccer season he started doing some running on his own and so that’s paid off early, which is always nice to see.”

O’Callaghan said junior Eliana Paniagua has run a couple “really good” 800s and that Holdgrafer has still been doing well in the hurdles.

Although many kids go out of town for spring break, O’Callaghan said they’ve had a bigger turn out this year.

Their next meet is the Red Rock Multi-Meet on Tuesday at Sedona Red Rock.

“It’s a group that’s much more willing to put in that extra time,” O’Callaghan said.