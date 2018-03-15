Verde Valley Birding & Nature Festival celebrating 18 years of birding in the Verde Valley

The festival hosted by Friends of the Verde River at Dead Horse Ranch State Park in Cottonwood will bring more than 400 birders and 1,000 community members to see hundreds of bird species across the Northern Arizona region.

The Verde River’s vast watershed is habitat for one of the largest concentrations of resident and migratory birdlife anywhere in the Southwest. The Verde River Valley, is a hot destination for birdwatching and outdoor recreation.

Symphony on Wings, is this year’s festival theme. Keynote speaker, Nathan Pieplow shares some of his most remarkable audio from over a decade of recording birds in the field.

Each year the festival features artwork by an Arizona artist. This year’s winning art, Sonoran Debate, was painted by Gary Binder of Scottsdale.

The festival aims to provide a unique recreational experience to anyone interested in the natural world while fostering awareness of the importance of healthy habitat for the enrichment of all life in the Verde Valley. Whether an experienced birder, a general nature lover, or the curious and adventurous, this outdoor festival offers something for everyone.

Participants can choose from more than 50 field trips led by experienced birders. Other activities such as walks along the Verde River Greenway, the Sedona Wetlands and arm chair birding provide a wide array of birding opportunities for every level of birder.

This year Family Nature Festival will include kayak rides on the lagoons at Dead Horse Ranch State Park and much, much more.

For more information about the festival, special events and to register for field trips and workshops visit: www.VerdeRiver.org

To register, contact Jeri Higgins at 928-282-2202 or email registrar@verderiver.org.