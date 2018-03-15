Yavapai County outlines schedule for 2018 elections

Information courtesy of Yavapai County.
May 15 – Special Election
Monday, April 16: Last day to register to vote
Wednesday, April 18: Early voting begins
Monday, April 23: Ballots will be mailed to all registered voters
Friday, May 4 at 5 p.m.: Last day to request early ballot by mail
Tuesday, May 15 at 7 p.m. Last day to vote in person
August 28 – Yavapai County Primary
Monday, July 30: Last day to register to vote
Wednesday, August 1: Early voting begins
Friday, August 17 at 5 p.m.: Last day to request early ballot by mail
Friday August 24 at 5 p.m.: Last day to vote early in person
Tuesday, August 28: Election Day
November 6 – General Election
Tuesday, October 9: Last day to register to vote
Wednesday, October 10: Early voting begins
Friday, October 26 at 5 p.m.: Last day to request early ballot by mail
Friday, November 2 at 5 p.m.: Last day to vote early in person
ELECTED OFFICES ON THE PRIMARY AND GENERAL BALLOTS FEDERAL OFFICES
U.S. Senator
U.S. Representative in Congress: Districts 1 & 4
STATE OFFICES
Governor
Secretary of State
Attorney General
Treasurer
Superintendent of Public Instruction
State Mine Inspector
Corporation Commission (2 seats)
State Senator: Districts 1 & 6
State Representative: Districts 1 & 6 (2 seats each)
VERDE VALLEY OFFICES
Verde Valley Justice of the Peace
Verde Valley Constable
Verde Valley Superior Court Judge: Divisions 1, 2, 3, 5 & 6
Clerk of the Superior Court
Special Districts
School Board Elections
Precinct Committeemen
