Mingus Union coaches Bob Young, Tim McKeever resign

COTTONWOOD – Anita Glazar has known Bob Young for so long, that the longtime football coach was her boys’ coach when they were in high school.

That was close to 20 years ago, the Mingus Union school board president said about Young, who along with varsity baseball head coach Tim McKeever have resigned their positions as coach and teacher.

Both Young and McKeever had already announced they were leaving Mingus Union, but Thursday was the district governing board’s opportunity to recognize the coaches for their contributions to the school.

“He’s a wonderful man,” said Glazar. Young will leave Mingus Union to seek an opportunity to both coach and to be an athletic director, Glazar also said.

“So he’s going to look elsewhere,” she said. “I want him to do what he thinks is right. But it’s a huge loss for our school. He’s a great guy.”

In a letter dated March 12, Young stated his resignation is “effective at the end of the 2018 school year.” He cited no reasons for his resignation.

Young, who first arrived on the Mingus Union campus in 1986 as a teacher, left in 1998 to coach at Westwood High School in Mesa. He returned in 2000 to coach the football program and has been at Mingus Union ever since – except for a month-long sojourn in 2011 at Prescott High School.

“At the time, the time I was going to go to Prescott, I felt I was getting stale and needed a challenge,” Young said in 2016.

Leaving Mingus Union isn’t just because of a desire to run a school’s athletics programs, said Mingus Union Superintendent Penny Hargrove.

“He needs to spend time with his family [that lives in Phoenix],” Hargrove said. “It’s a combination of multiple things. He’s given us 30-plus years. After 30-plus years it was time [for him] to make a change.”

Though Mingus Union has not yet started its search for Young’s successor, the baseball program will replace McKeever from within.

Erick Quesada has been named the school’s new baseball coach. Quesada, whose promotion was recognized by the Mingus Union school board on Thursday, is in his first year at Mingus Union and began the year as an assistant under McKeever.

According to Hargrove, McKeever resigned because his schedule had “too much of a conflict.”

In his resignation letter, effective March 8, McKeever stated “the time and financial commitments are much more than anticipated and I can no longer continue in this capacity.”

