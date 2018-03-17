Booze and beef thief pleads guilty to attempted robbery

CAMP VERDE – A man who stole over $400 of meat and alcohol from Walmart accepted a plea deal on Monday.
Wesley Smith, 35, of Cottonwood, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery.
Smith allegedly selected the meat and alcohol from Walmart and placed them in his truck in October of last year.
He has been convicted of three previous shoplifting charges in the last five years.
Smith utilized his right to have disposition set out for a separate hearing.
More like this story
- Phoenix woman accepts plea deal for involvement in deadly Cottonwood home invasion
- He did it; she did it: Two suspects charged in Taco Bell robbery plead not guilty
- Judge rejects plea deal for jewelry heist accomplice
- Swank accepts plea deal on sex-with-minor charges
- Man arrested in Cottonwood drug bust accepts plea deal
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.