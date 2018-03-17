Booze and beef thief pleads guilty to attempted robbery

CAMP VERDE – A man who stole over $400 of meat and alcohol from Walmart accepted a plea deal on Monday.

Wesley Smith, 35, of Cottonwood, pleaded guilty to one count of attempted robbery.

Smith allegedly selected the meat and alcohol from Walmart and placed them in his truck in October of last year.

He has been convicted of three previous shoplifting charges in the last five years.



Smith utilized his right to have disposition set out for a separate hearing.