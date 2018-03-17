Camp Verde Senior Center Volunteer of the Month

The Camp Verde Senior Center has named LaDonna Maxson the Volunteer of the Month for the month of March. La Donna is a valued member of the Thrift Store staff where she is a friend to all who know her. La Donna volunteers many hours a week and the Camp Verde Senior Center is very grateful for her service.
