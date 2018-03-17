General plan sparks lively debate in Jerome

JEROME -- While no action was scheduled in regard to the revised Jerome General Plan, that did not stop the room from having the usual lengthy discussion on the plan Tuesday.

The first public comment, from resident and president of the Jerome Chamber of Commerce Kevin Savage, said he found the language “reducing the reliance on tourism” to be “disturbing.”

“This is a tourist town … there is a younger regime of business owners that want to continue tourism growth,” Savage said in his public comment.

Resident Dave Hall said he reviewed the general plan multiple times.

“I think it is a great document – a balanced document,” Hall said. “The town needs to diversify its reliance. [The plan] limits tourism as far as water, sewage…to make sure it doesn’t kill the goose laying the golden egg.”

Jane Moore, who worked on the general plan committee, read a quote from the plan stating the town’s economy “may continue to rely on tourism,” but noted that the language chosen did not side one way or the other.

Planning and zoning administrator Kyle Dabney clarified that the document does not address specific issues, and is not a law, but rather guidelines for the town moving forward.

The vote at the April meeting will determine with the plan is adopted or not. The council may vote to approve, vote to approve and amend, or vote down the plan and maintain the 1981 general plan.