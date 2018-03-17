Man chooses prison over probation

CAMP VERDE – Yavapai County Superior Court Judge Michael R. Bluff found 23-year-old Adakai Anderson’s honesty to be a mitigating factor in his DUI case on Monday.

Anderson, of Page, rejected probation for a charge of aggravated DUI, his third DUI.

He was sentenced to 2.25 years in the Department of Corrections, a mitigated sentence, with 199 days served.

Anderson requested and was given some time to think about his decision and concluded probation was not his best option.

“I appreciate you being honest about it. I wish you the best of luck when you get out,” Judge Bluff told Anderson, pointing out that many people who ask the court for probation do poorly and end up in jail anyway.