Obituary: Curtis Clark Bohall 1934-2018

Curtis Clark Bohall, 83, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on Feb. 16, 2018, in Flagstaff, Arizona.

He was born on June 12, 1934, in Randolph, New York, to Ralph Bohall and Eleanore Caswell.



Curt attended Randolph Central High. He retired from the Navy in 1982 as an Aviation Electronics Tech 1st Class. He continued to work in electronics for many years with Jerome Instrument Corp.

In 2006 he won a seat on the Clarkdale Town Council until 2017.



Curt was an avid walker. He loved his family and he liked getting out to meet and talk to people. His hobbies included walking, model trains and most of all making wood furniture.



Curtis was preceded in death by his wife, Winifred Bohall; and stepson and his wife, Mathew and Kathy Crnkovich.

He is survived by stepsons, Anthony Crnkovich of Cottonwood, Michael Crnkovich (Kim) of Cottonwood and Andrew Crnkovich of Montana; daughter, Janya Ricca of Cottonwood; nephew, Christopher Andrews of California; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.



The family requests that gifts in his name be made to the Clark Memorial Library, P.O. Box 308, Clarkdale, AZ 86324. A gathering of friends will be held on March 28, 2018, from 4-6 p.m., at the Men’s Lounge at the Clark Memorial Clubhouse, 19 N. 9th Street in Clarkdale.





An online guestbook is available to sign at www.westcottfuneralhome.com



Information provided by survivors.