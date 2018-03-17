Rhoades resigns as Camp Verde varsity football coach

CAMP VERDE – About 17 months ago, Camp Verde High School’s then-interim football coach proposed to his then-girlfriend on the field following a tough win.

Today, Jerome and Ginny Rhoades are making plans to leave the Verde Valley.

And Camp Verde High School is making plans to find a new football coach.

“A real nice guy, a gentleman,” Camp Verde Administrator-in-Charge Danny Howe said. “The kids really liked him.”

According to Camp Verde Athletic Director Mark Showers, Rhoades “had a family situation” that necessitated his resignation from Camp Verde High School.

“Unfortunately, staying in the area isn’t what they’ve come up with,” said Showers of Rhoades, whose resignation is effective June 30. “But I wish them the best. We love Jerry Rhoades. He’s been a great addition to the classroom and on the football field.”

Rhoades, in his second year as the school’s football coach, has what Showers called “a good football mind.”

“Especially on the defensive side, he’s very knowledgeable,” Showers said.

Rhoades also taught the high school’s physical education classes. So Showers is looking for someone not only to coach but to teach, a product of being a small school, he said.

“It’s ideal to have someone on campus,” Showers said. “It’s better for the kids to have their coach on campus.

Showers said the school is “getting ready to begin the search” for the next varsity football coach. They’ll post the position, look at applicants, and he would “ideally” like to have Rhoades replacement in place “by summer time.”

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42