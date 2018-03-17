Two years later, sexual exploitation case approaches trial

CAMP VERDE – A sexual exploitation case that disturbed Verde Santa Fe residents two years ago is being prepped for trial by the State and Phoenix attorney Bruce Blumberg.



Edward Maloney III is charged with 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.



Last month, a man involved in the incident, 33-year-old Joshuah James Whitley, was found guilty of one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and six counts of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor. He was sentenced to 17 years in the Department of Corrections and lifetime supervised probation.



Whitley and Maloney were both arrested by Homeland Security Investigators at Verde Santa Fe March 2, 2016.

Maloney’s attorney, Bruce Blumberg, noted the case is on track for the trial, scheduled for mid-June. Maloney is out on bail.

Both the defense and prosecution are awaiting forensic evidence from Homeland Security, anticipating it will be received in mid-April.