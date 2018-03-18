Western Light: Super Moon

We've had a lot of Super Moons lately, it seems, and the moon just lends itself to dreamy, peaceful photography. During the last Super Moon, we had just a few thin clouds, not enough to obscure the moon but just enough to give it a veil of color.
