Cement truck rollover at SR 89A roundabout in Clarkdale

Verde Valley Fire District personnel and Clarkdale police officials are currently on the scene of a cement truck rollover on State Route 89A.
The rollover accident occurred at about 12:45 p.m. Monday at the SR89A roundabout at Lincoln Drive and Lisa Street in Clarkdale.
More details will be provided as they become available.
-- Dan Engler
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.