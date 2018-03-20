Obituary: Joshua Lee McGinnis 1973-2018

Josh was a flooring installer who loved to fish and spend time with family and friends. Josh had a true love for the Lord.



Left to cherish his memory, Josh is survived in death by his parents, Richard Sellers and Sharon Sellers of Pine, Arizona, brothers, James McGinnis, Zack Seller, Noah Sellers, Luke Sellers and John Sellers of Cottonwood Arizona; three sons, Jake McGinnis, Solomon McGinnis and Silas McGinnis and daughter, Faith McGinnis of Phoenix, Arizona.







Services will be held March 24, 2018, at 11 a.m., at Journey Church in Cottonwood, Arizona.





Information provided by survivors.