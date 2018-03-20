Obituary: William C. Graves, Sr. 1937-2018

William C. Graves, Sr., 80, of Cottonwood, Arizona, passed away on March 11, 2018. He was born on Dec. 6, 1937, in Falls View, West Virginia, to William A. and Wilma Graves.



William attended Gauley Bridge High. He served his country in the Air Force. He worked for Bethlehem Steel.



William enjoyed golf. He was a long-time member of the Turkey Creek Men’s Club.



William was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara, and sister, Sandra. He is survived by his son, William C. Graves, Jr., (Alice) of Arizona; sisters, Judy Graves, Ann Craffey and Lynn Craffey (John), all of West Virginia; and many nieces and nephews.



There are no services planned.



In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Valley View Care, 421 N. Willard Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.



