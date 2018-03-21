Sedona Pathways Our Daily Journey: March 21, 2018

Drenched … in color … and beauty as only an Iris can be.

I’m going through a lot of images from last year, weeding out shots with even minute flaws and in the process came up with this shot which only required a reduction in size with no crop of the image … like wow, I really got this one right. My new criteria on Iris is simply that the entire beard must be in perfect focus and that requires a stopped down lens. I shot this bloom with the Canon 5D MK IV body and EF100mm f/2.8L Macro IS USM lens. f/16 at 1/100th of a second, ISO 200. My depth of field was about 2 inches which gave me adequate DOF for a sharp image throughout the flower. Hoping for some beautiful Iris this year as I only took about 100 shots of them last year and just deleted two thirds of them. I can sense mass deletion sessions in the near future!

A very busy and fun day today and another beautiful day is now underway … flying in the morning and boating in the afternoon. Have not had the boat out since early December so very much looking forward to that and the possibility of some great wildlife shots.

A wrap to the day … have a beautiful day … you will find what you seek and reap what you sow … friends, the family we choose … love, a choice and special place within which we can live.

Smiling

Ted

May I not forget that poverty and riches are of the spirit.

Though the world knows me not, may my thoughts and actions

be such as shall keep me friendly with myself.

Max Ehrmann