Camp Verde athlete of the week: Finley pitches perfect game, Ks 11

Camp Verde High sophomore pitcher Jacy Finley added another line to her résumé on Tuesday.

During the Cowboys’ 21-0 win over Tonopah Valley, Finley pitched a perfect game, her first in high school

“A pitcher’s dream is to a pitch a perfect game and Jacy did just that,” CV head coach Henry Smith said.

Finley faced 15 batters and struck out 11.

“It was definitely really cool,” Finley said. “When Henry came out of the dugout he asked ‘do you know what you just did?’ and I was like ‘yeah’ and he was like ‘you just pitched a perfect game!’ It was really exciting.”

Finley said striking out almost every batter was also cool.

“That was definitely really cool too,” Finley said. “I struggled on a couple, but I came back and just had to get into it more.”

The Cowboys defense helped protect the perfect game, despite bunt attempts by the Phoenix and Finley even helped her own cause.

“Our defense was able to come through and make some really good plays,” Smith said. “They tried to bunt to keep the no hit away and we were able to shut it down. They were able to hit a couple of hard shots up the middle and Jacy made some good plays. It was an awesome moment for her and I think every pitcher’s dream is to pitch a perfect game and she had it as a sophomore.”

Last year she was second team all-state and this season she was honorable mention all-state in basketball.

Finley said she’s feeling better after games this season. Her health is a big priority for the CV coaching staff.

“She’s doing well, she’s healthy, her speed is up, her locations are up, she’s just continuing to get better, we see a lot of pitchers, sophomores, juniors, seniors, that work very hard in the offseason to get where they’re at now. Jacy is so talented, she has such a bright future that we intentionally keep her out, throwing throughout the season,” Smith said. “We spend some time working on strength and locations and things like that but we want to keep her healthy, we want to make sure that she has a lot of life left after high school. So she’s going to continue to get better through out the season and you’ll see a different pitcher, a better pitcher, than what they saw this weekend in the Payson tournament. She’s going to continue to get better.”