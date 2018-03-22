Clear Creek ward stages Copper Canyon clean-up

— According to Eric Evans, there’s a “clear need” for clean-up at the Copper Canyon shooting pit.

Evans, a member of the Clear Creek ward of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-Day Saints, has assembled a plan to beautify the area, as well as “reduce the safety risks associated with so much trash,” such as sharp metal, old appliances and broken glass.

At 8 a.m. Saturday, March 24, the public is invited to help the church’s members both young and older to do a little community service at the Copper Canyon shooting pit.

“It’s a community, grassroots-based project,” Evans said. “We can show the impact of volunteerism.”

Yavapai County and the Town of Camp Verde will partner in the clean-up project, said Camp Verde Mayor Charlie German.

“We have pickers, bags, and a 12-yard roll-off dumpster,” said German.

German also said that Yavapai County and the Town of Camp Verde will also share costs for the clean-up.

“We are hopefully going to have signs posted that if the area is to be continued to be used as a shooting site or whatever users need to police their brass and trash and stop shooting up household appliances and dumping mattresses and furniture,” German said.

Anyone who wants to help the Clear Creek ward with the clean-up can meet at the Copper Canyon shooting pit, located off Forest Service Road 136 off Oasis Road and Salt Mine Road.