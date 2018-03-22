Cornville Legion Post sponsors state constitutional speech winner

— Cornville American Legion Post 135 and Auxiliary sponsored the sixth place winner, Dallin Gordon, in the recent American Legion High School Oratorical Scholarship Speech Contest held at American Legion Post 64 in Ahwatukee.

Gordon, a Mingus a resident of Clarkdale, was also the American Legion Dept. of Arizona Area C and Cornville Post 135 contest winner held on Feb. 24 at the new Camp Verde Community Library. With all his total monetary winnings, Gordon received slightly lewss than $1,000, which is earmarked for the college of his choice.

As a junior at Mingus, Gordon is eligible to participate in the contest again next year, and says, he’s “ready, willing and able and plans to finish higher in the 2019 contest, resulting in additional funds for college”.

Each contest consisted of Gordon presenting his prepared original oration from 8-10 minutes. Then, each time he spoke again from 3-5 minutes on one of four possible, previously known topics; lucky for him, on both occasions, the same topic on the Second Amendment was selected.



Since 1938, The American Legion Oratorical Contest has existed to develop deeper knowledge and appreciation for the U.S. Constitution among high school students. For more information on the contest go to: legion.org/oratorical or call Legion Post 135 Americanism Chairman, Jim Strande at 928-301-7273.