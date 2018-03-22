Mingus track heads to illustrious NIKE Chandler Rotary

This week Mingus Union track and field competed at the Red Rock Multi-Meet in Sedona ahead of their trip to the prestigious 78th NIKE Chandler Rotary.

Results were not available at press time.

“Overall we did really well,” said Mingus head coach Molly Westcott. “We had a ton PRs, a lot of our runners won heats and events and so overall a successful meet for everyone.”

Westcott said the mix of older athletes and younger ones have meshed well together, like with the girls 4x400 relay team.

“Like our 4x4 has a senior and a freshman on it,” Westcott said. “Everything’s been falling into place really well and the seniors are taking a good role and the freshmen are kind of exceeding our expectations, so that’s been going better than I expected actually.”

The usual suspects have done well this year so far, like junior Kendrew Streck, who is nearing the school shot put record but freshman sprinter Natalee Rogers has also impressed.

“We’ve had a few standouts,” Westcott said. “Most of the kids that we talked about at the beginning of the year, Kendrew Streck, he threw like

49 (Tuesday), so he’s actually only eight inches away from our school record, which is awesome, so we’re getting him up there. Stand out freshman, you have Natalee Rogers, she’s looking like our fastest girl right now, so that’s nice to see someone that we didn’t expect in the beginning to come out and do great things.”

On Friday and Saturday the Marauders will compete that the NIKE Chandler Rotary.

The meet has grown into one of the biggest in the country, with athletes coming from states like California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Montana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Wyoming and British Columbia. In 2016 and 2017, over 3,500 athletes from 140 High Schools participated.

The Arizona Republic reported that this year’s meet will have a record 3,800 athletes.

“Chandler Rotary is going to be really good for us,” Westcott said. “It’s more of like an elite meet for our kids. I’m hoping to get a few more qualified for State, either provisional or automatic. So Chandler’s just a chance for those kids. It’s a really good competitive meet, which is great for our kids, it’s more State like, a huge meet. So it’s just a good opportunity to get our more elite kids out there and get qualified. So yeah, we’re excited about that.”