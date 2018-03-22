Welcome Home Vietnam Vets

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors present a proclamation in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day, March 29, during the supervisors meeting in Cottonwood Wednesday. Members of the VFW Post 7400 in Cottonwood accepted the proclamation. “The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, do hereby acknowledge March 29, 2018, as National Vietnam Veterans Day and urge all citizens of Yavapai County to recognize the valor and sacrifice of our Veterans by displaying the flag of the United States.” The Cottonwood City Council also passed a proclamation recognizing Welcome Home Vietnam Day on March 29, which was accepted by Bill Gay, American Legion Post 93 in Camp Verde.VVN/Vyto Starinskas