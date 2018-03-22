Zielinski, Loring earn Grand Canyon honors

A pair of Mingus Union girls basketball players were recognized by the Grand Canyon, with senior forward Nikki Zielinski garnering second team honors.

Junior forward Darien Loring was honorable mention.

“I wish we had a few more but for us we ended up with Nikki Zielinski on the second team and we had Darien on the honorable mention,” said Mingus head coach Frank Nevarez. “We had a couple of other girls who were in the running but we did it a little bit differently this year.”

Coconino’s Martin Reyes won region coach of the year and Theresa Gutierrez from Prescott was region defensive player of the year. Flagstaff’s Monique Ware was region player of the year and region offensive player of the year.

Nevarez said junior small forward Summer Scott was also worthy of recognition.

“Summer did very well, in fact I was kinda hoping she would sneak by, but bottom line she didn’t,” Nevarez said. “But I’m expecting a great year from here next year

Nevarez said he expects Loring, Scott and junior guard Katrina Roberts to do well next year. The underclassmen he expects to do well next year are sophomores Hannah Roderick and Tyra Archuleta, as they have had success this spring.

“I think we have some good girls and other ones that are coming up from JV that if we’re able to work together, become a cohesive unit, we can be good next year,” Nevarez said.