5 things to watch in sports this week Mar. 25

Spring Training wraps up

If you’ve been meaning to catch a Spring Training game this season, it’s the bottom of the ninth.

On Sunday nearly all of the Cactus League wraps up with most teams going off to play in regular season Major League ballparks or at their minor league affiliates.

However, the Colorado Rockies do host the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday at Salt River in Scottsdale and 1:10 p.m.

The Arizona Diamondbacks cap off Spring Training with a two game series against the Cleveland Indians on Monday at 6:40 p.m. and Tuesday at 12:40 p.m. at Chase Field.

Opening Day is Thursday.

Mingus boys tennis hosts rival

Mingus Union boys tennis returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts rival Flagstaff.

The match will start at 3:30 p.m.

The Marauders are 6-2, 1-1 in their section. Although they lost their last match to Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep, before that they had won five in a row and six of their first seven to open the season.

The Eagles are 0-2 so far this year.

The Marauders sit in fourth in Division II Section II.

New look Marauder baseball looks to continue winning ways

Also at Mingus Union on Tuesday, the Marauder baseball team hosts Bradshaw Mountain.

Despite all the turmoil, Mingus Union (6-2, 2-0 Grand Canyon) has won three of their last four and are in a good spot to repeat as region champions.

The Bears come to town with a 1-4 region record and as losers of four straight.

The first pitch is at 3:45 p.m.

CV baseball and softball begin region play

Camp Verde High baseball will look to bust out of its little slump this week as region play begins.

The Cowboys begin defense of their 2A Central crown on Tuesday at 4 p.m. when they host Glendale Prep.

The Griffins come in at 2-9 and could be just what the doctor ordered for the Cowboys, who lost to Scottsdale Prep and nearly fell to Tonopah Valley.

Then on Thursday at 4 p.m. the Cowboys travel to Sedona to face rival Red Rock. The Scorpions are expected to contend for the region title.

Camp Verde leads the series 16-9 since 2004 and have won four straight against Sedona Red Rock.

Camp Verde softball also begins their region title defense this week and also against Glendale Prep at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

The Cowboys will have a full week between their 21-0 win over Tonopah Valley at the 2A Central opener.

Glendale Prep comes in with an 0-4 record in power point games this year.

Then on Thursday the Cowboys travel north to face Sedona Red Rock at 3:45 p.m.

Camp Verde leads the rivalry series 14-8-1 since 2004. The Cowboys have won nine in row against their rivals and haven’t lost to them since 2013.

Final Four finally

It’s been an even more insane March Madness than usual and so logically the Final Four should be wild as well, right?

The NCAA men’s basketball Division I semifinals start at 2 p.m. on Saturday and are on TBS.

This year’s Final Four will be in the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.