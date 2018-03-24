CCFM crews respond to accident south of Camp Verde

Copper Canyon Fire & Medical Authority responded to an accident Thursday afternoon along the 1-17 south of Camp Verde, officials say.
When officials arrived at the scene, it appeared that there were two vehicles involved. The vehicles appeared to have rolled at least one time, according to CCFM.
Two occupants were transported via medical helicopter to area hospitals, according to CCFM. Fire crews took a family dog to the local animal hospital.
The cause of the accident is still unknown, according to CCFM.
Comments
