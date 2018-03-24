Cottonwood moves to replace portion of old police fleet

Cottonwood City Council approved a trust to replace a portion of police, administration and Parks & Recreation Department vehicles Tuesday.

A lease renewal with an Enterprise Fleet Management trust had already been previously approved in past meetings.

According to council documents Cottonwood’s Police fleet has aged and unsafe vehicles for use. Right now, 55 percent of the police fleet has vehicles 10 years or older.

It is anticipated that the savings in fuel and maintenance costs will offset a significant portion of the cost of buying new vehicles, according to council documents.

“Newer vehicles are considerably more fuel efficient than our current fleet,” documents state. “They will also be under new-vehicle warranty. This warranty is currently for three years/36,000 miles bumper-to-bumper and five years/60,000 miles powertrain”

The city plans to phase out some of their vehicles before the end of their warranty.

The police department is planning on getting rid of 34 vehicles. They are requesting:

21 patrol units

One K9 unit

Six unmarked (undercover and detective vehicles)

Three administrative vehicles

One chief’s vehicle

The Parks & Recreation Department, City Administration and the Recreation Center are also requesting the following:

Replacement of three administrative vehicles; One pool vehicle administered by city hall or administration services; Replacement of four recreation center vehicles with three vehicles including a compact vehicle, a small SUV, and a pickup truck.

The cost of the replacements will be a total of $190,000. The funding will come from the city’s general fund as well as the sale of current fleet vehicles, according to council documents.

GOHS funds

The city also approved a series of Governor’s Office of Highway Safety grants to fund law enforcement efforts. GOHS has provided the Cottonwood Police Department with thousands in funds in past years, according to council documents.

For $10,000 council approved traffic enforcement overtime expenses. The overtime efforts are meant to focus on reckless driving and speeding.

For $20,000 council approved overtime efforts for the DUI Task Force.

Council also approved $33,781 to purchase a traffic enforcement motorcycle.