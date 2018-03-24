March Clarkdale Council Roundup

Clarkdale Proclamations

Clarkdale Council approved the following:

• Mayors Day of Recognition for National Service Proclamation, to “recognize the positive impact of national service in cities and towns.”

• Proclamation Declaring April 2018 as Water Awareness Month

• “Arizona Gives Day” Proclamation, for “Arizonans to come together to make donations to as many nonprofits as possible in 24 hours.”

• Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day Proclamations, setting March 29 as Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Day in Clarkdale.

Renewed contract with Sedona Recycles

The Council moved to approve the renewal of the Town’s contract with Sedona Recycles, Inc. for recycling services in Clarkdale for the 2018-2019 fiscal year. The cost amount is $5.100, the same price as the 2017-2018 fiscal year.

Memorandum with Yavapai-Apache Nation

The Yavapai-Apache Nation and the Clarkdale Council utilize mutual use of law enforcement assistance between the National Park Service and the Clarkdale Police Department.

Resolution Adopting a Fair Housing Policy

Clarkdale Council approved a resolution the Town of Clarkdale “will assist all persons who that they have been discriminated against in housing issues on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status or national origin to seek equity…”

In the resolution, the Council encourages property owners to be aware of their rights under the Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988.

Liquor License Approval

Clarkdale Council approved a restaurant liquor license for El Toreo on 1481 State Route 89A.