What’s Happening: March 15, 2018

Pre-Fair special carnival

The 2018 Verde Valley Fair is just around the corner. Make your plans now and save money. Purchase a pay-one-price carnival ride ticket for just $20, a savings of 33 percent. This will allow the rider unlimited carnival rides on any one-day of the fair. “It’s an incredible savings. The pay-one-price unlimited ride ticket will be available at the fair, but the price will be $30. We want to offer families of the Verde Valley an affordable way to enjoy the carnival,” said fair official Linda Harrison.

The tickets are on sale now. You may purchase them at the Cowboy Shop, Suzy Q Market, Cornville Mercantile, Camp Verde Feeds, Olsen’s Grain Clarkdale, Safeway, Food City, Bashas’ Camp Verde & Sedona, and the Verde Valley Fair Office. To take advantage of the savings, tickets must be purchased prior to 4 p.m. May 2.

The annual Verde Valley Fair runs May 2-6. For more information, check out the website at www.vvfair.com or contact the fair office at 928-634-3290.Camp Verde Parks & Recreation

Free health screenings

at Camp Verde Library

Camp Verde Community Library offers free health screenings Thursday April 5th, between 9 am and 3 pm. These non-fasting screenings for cholesterol, diabetes and blood pressure are sponsored by Northern Arizona Healthcare (NAH) and Verde Valley Medical Centers. During the 20 minute non-fasting Biometric screening you will not only get your “Numbers” but a healthcare professional will go over your results with you to help you understand the connection between your numbers and healthy lifestyle habits.

No appointment necessary.

Camp Verde Community Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. For more information call NAH at 928-853-0879 or contact the Library at 928-554-8391.

Basic computer classes

Join City of Cottonwood IT Technician Steve Hensyel for a series of four free basic computer classes. This series will be held on every Friday in April from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. starting April 6. Hensyel will be covering computer history, the parts of a computer and how they work, basic computer maintenance and internet basics.

There should also be some time in each class for questions on these topics. In taking these classes students will have a better understanding on how computers work and will become more comfortable using computers. Steve Hensyel is an IT Technician II for the City of Cottonwood, AZ and holds a degree in Computer Networking & Security. He is originally from Iowa where he was an instructor and he has worked in the computer field for 20+ years. Hensyel will also be teaching a series of Microsoft Office Basics class every Friday in May, and a Facebook 101 class on June 15, 22 and 29. Students are encouraged to bring their own laptops but this is not a requirement. All classes will be held in the Dede Ewald Room. Registration is required as seating is limited.

Please call 928-634-7559 to register, or sign up at the reference desk in the library.

The library is located at 100 S 6th St. For more information on library services please visit www.ctwpl.info.

Medicare in Northern Arizona Seminar

Making Sense of the Medicare Nonsense seminar coming to Cottonwood Village, Tuesday March 27 at 10 am. Open to the public, this educational seminar will focus on recent legislative changes affecting original Medicare, supplement plans, Advantage plans and Part D drug plans. Attendees will receive counsel on how plans work and what they cost. Ryan Steinert of Your Medical Helper LLC will facilitate this seminar. Please RSVP by calling Cheryl at 928-634-4229 or online at: www.YourMedicareHelper.com/event-registration

Verde Valley Seed Library to open April 7

Spring is just around the corner (we hope), so it’s time to start seeds for your spring and summer vegetable garden! Come visit The Verde Valley Seed Library open on April 7 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Cottonwood Public Library, 100 S. 6th St., Cottonwood.

Do you know what a Seed Library is? It’s a collection of open-pollinated seeds, which are seeds that can be saved. The free seeds can be checked out so you can grow the plants, let some go to seed, save some of the seeds and donate them back to the Seed Library after the growing season so we can keep the program going. Then another gardener can check them out for the next growing season. Eventually, these seeds become adapted to our soil and climate and are more productive. Come choose some free veggie, herb or flower seeds to grow in your garden. Planting date guides area also available. Experienced gardeners will be on hand to answer your questions. Stay tuned for information on Seed Saving classes.

For more information, please email us at VerdeValleySeedLibrary@gmail.com.

Explore the teachings of Baha’u’llah, March 31

The Cottonwood Bahá’í community will host a presentation at the Cottonwood Public Library to celebrate the Bicentenary of the Birth of Baha’u’llah, founder of the Baha’i Faith.

If you are wondering why people fight over their country or their religion, bringing destruction to the world and death to millions of their fellow humans, the teachings of Baha’u’llah may be for you.

A presentation on the Oneness of Mankind will be held on Saturday, March 31, 2018 at the Cottonwood Public Library from 12:30-1:30 p.m. and is free to the public.

The Baha’i Faith teaches the gift of God to this enlightened age is the knowledge of the oneness of mankind and “Ye are the fruits of one tree, and the leaves of one branch” Baha’u’llah.

Sponsored by the Cottonwood Bahá’í community. No fees, no homework, all are welcome. For further information, please call (928) 274-6289.

Verde Valley Bikes-for-Kids donations qualify for state income tax credit

The Verde Valley Cyclists Coalition (VVCC) and Chain Reaction are thrilled to announce that donations to Verde Valley Bikes-for-Kids™ now qualify for the Arizona charitable state income tax credit worth up to $400/$800 depending on filing status. Taxpayers filing as “single”, “head of household” and “married filing separate” status may claim a maximum credit of $400. Taxpayers that file as “married filing joint” may claim a maximum credit of $800. Tax credits reduce the amount of tax owed to the state or increase the amount of the taxpayer’s refund, dollar-for-dollar. There is NO NET COST to the donor.

Verde Valley Bikes-for-Kids™ focuses giving kids in grades K-12, especially those participating in the National School Lunch Program (“NSLP”) access to bicycles, helmets, and active lifestyle encouragement. Verde Valley Bikes-for-Kids™ works with Verde Valley public schools – Cottonwood and West Sedona currently where ~64% of students qualify for free lunches under the NSLP – providing funds and volunteers for the schools’ mountain bike clubs and bike rodeos. In addition, Verde Valley Bikes-for-Kids™ provides free bike helmets to kids at the Sedona Celebration of Spring and grants supporting the Sedona Mountain Bike Club National Interscholastic Cycling Association team.

Verde Valley Bikes-for-Kids™ is a newly formed joint venture of the VVCC and Chain Reaction. Both the VVCC and Chain Reaction are IRS designated 501(c)3 non-profit organizations and Chain Reaction was certified as an Arizona Qualified Charitable Organization on March 8. Directed by VVCC board member Rich Leever, donations to Verde Valley Bikes-for-Kids™ can be made through the VVCC (as an umbrella organization for Chain Reaction) online at www.VerdeValleyBikesforKids.org or via mail to VVCC PO Box 20332, Sedona, AZ 86341-0332.

Power of Habit in Life Transformation

Join Life Coach Rodger Bates for a free workshop about the power of habit. Bates will discuss the importance of motivation, willpower and discipline to transform your life in areas such as weight loss, self-discovery and relationships.

Rodger Bates was a former U.S. Navy Submarine sailor from 1975 through 1982. He then graduated from Penn State University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. For the next 14 years, he was employed by the Knolls Atomic Power Laboratory to train Naval Officers in the concepts of command and control, requisite for supervising operation of a submarine nuclear propulsion plant. In 2004, he resigned his position to start a litigation funding business called Excalibur Funding Programs.

This free workshop will be held at the Cottonwood Public Library on Saturday, March 31 at 11 a.m. in the Dede Ewald Room. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood. Please visit www.ctwpl.info for more information.