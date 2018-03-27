Letter: Jail tax extension is preferable over increase in property tax

Editor:

The March 4 issue of The Verde Independent/Camp Verde Bugle had the results from one of their online reader polls. The question way, “As a voter would you support the extension of the quarter-cent sales tax for jail operations. The results: Yes, 35 percent; No, 65 percent.

I am both puzzled and disappointed by this response. This is a tax that has been in place for the past 20 years and is still needed for at least another 20 to fund jail operations. It is not a new tax.

Jails are critical to the order of society. A quarter-center tax is almost negligible to the consumer. A $40 purchase would result in 10-cents of sales tax.

All consumers would pay it, including tourists who visit the area as well as those who commit crimes and eventually end up in jail.

If the extension of the jail tax fails at the upcoming election, real estate taxes are sure to rise for the next 20 years to fund operations.

I, for one, am tired of property tax increases.

I say pass the extension. We can afford it.

Mark Gettles

Cottonwood