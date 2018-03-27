Letter: Thanks to all for making TREK for TECH a runaway success

Editor:

Many thanks to all who helped make our Fifth Annual “TREK for TECH” event, held this past weekend in Lake Montezuma, a success.

Monies raised by this event are used to support technology training and special programs and events at Beaver Creek’s Public Library located on the Beaver Creek School campus. Our very generous sponsors this year were: Taco Bell of Cottonwood (Grace Lahr), Beaver Creek Realty (Deb Riley), Beaver Creek Kiwanis, Blevins Construction and Development, Camp Verde Bugle, Cricket’s (Kay Nye), Kenny’s Plumbing (Kenny, Janice and Matt Goff), Montezuma Family Dental (Dr. Ryan Carter), Rask Construction (Norm Rask), Reay Construction (Jacob Reay) and Verde Fire and Safety (Peter Cline).

The Participant Drawing is always fun and donated prizes are really appreciated by everyone. Donors this year were: Crusty’s Pizza, Domino’s Pizza, El Patio, Cricket’s, Taco Bell of Cottonwood, McDonald’s, Shake, Rattle and Bowl, Johnny Rockets, Babe’s Roundup, Robbie’s, Out of Africa, Smart Window Creations, Oak Creek Golf Course, Gypsy Lane, Toasted Roasters, Beaver Creek Trading, Emerald Wave, Lora Trout, Safeway, Denny’s, WalMart, Dairy Queen, Wendy’s, Burger King, Gail Mello, Grasshopper Grill, Gabriellas, and Crazy Tony’s.

The generosity of businesses and individuals, strong volunteer support, beautiful weather, kindness, laughter, smiles and a genuine spirit of community made for a great day!

See you all next year!

Friends of Beaver Creek Library

Judy McBride, Gail Mello, Gary Rasmussen, Sunshower Rose, Kenn Trout, Sergio Sandoval