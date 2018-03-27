Job hunting strategies for high school students

By TIFFANY CHIARAVALOTI

Special to Verde Valley Newspapers Inc.

One of the best strategies for finding a job as a young adult is attending a job fair. Imagine a room filled with potential employers waiting to interview and accept applications.

Attending a job fair can be the perfect environment for students, and recent graduates to have a one stop shop experience as part of their job hunt. I actively promote local job fairs to high school students seeking work over summer or permanently.

As a College & Career Specialist with Yavapai County Education Service Agency, my role includes discussing strategies on job hunting, resume and cover letter preparation, plus interviewing techniques.



During resume and cover letter reviews, I often notice how motivated and technologically talented students are. These two traits are examples of what employers desire to see in a resume, especially with young adults.

With vocational programs offered in high schools, some graduating seniors will have their CNA license or industry certifications in fields like auto repair, welding, or aviation technology.

Any licenses or certificates should be included in their resume as they demonstrate to future employers the student’s dedication and the successful completion of a program.



Often students omit volunteer experience on their resumes and in cover letters. Don’t undervalue volunteer work. If your biggest challenge is showing experience to a future employer, include details in what you did for the organization and the hours you volunteered.

I suggest students ask for a letter of recommendation from the organization they volunteer with as part of gathering references for future employers.

Tiffany Chiaravalloti is a College & Career Specialist for a new program started by the Yavapai County Education Service Agency to bring additional resources to Yavapai County high school students transitioning into college, military or a career.

Contact info: tiffany.ycesa@gmail.com