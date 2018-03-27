Local employment resources

After you have lost a job, a person can face many challenges in returning to self-sufficiency. Individuals can seek assistance within their community, through services available from government, state, private agencies, non-profit organizations, and religious organizations.



These services can be a great help in finding employment and maintaining basic needs.

Arizona @ Work is a proud partner of the American Job Center Network. We are a public and private partnership with 12 regional areas and 47 local offices, all working together.



One organization sharing one mission: providing innovative workforce solutions to employers and job seekers. A person can apply for various services. There are no income requirements for general job search and employment assistance.



Job seekers can get assistance with finding available employment positions, with the unemployment process, and preparation with your job search. They offer workshops in resume writing, interviewing skills, and job search techniques.

Customized recruitment services for employers; job posting and hosting hiring events where you can connect with employers.



Additionally, job seekers can post their resume on the statewide job database, matching you with job opportunities that are the “right fit”. In addition they provide referrals for other agencies to possibly provide you with assistance with food, utilities, veteran services and other resources.



They provide direct access for veterans, dislocated workers, disabled and older population. Anyone who registers has the usage of computers, fax machine, copier, and printer for work purposes to aide in their job search.

DES (Department of Economic Security) additionally has a nutrition assistance program, Child Care Assistance, ACCCHS Medical, Rehabilitation Services Administration-Vocational Rehabilitation, ResCare, Adult Protective Service, Department of Child Safety, and Developmental Disability Service.

Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) is the One Stop Operator for the Arizona @ Work One-Stop Centers. NACOG provides an array of services for job seekers and employers seeking placement assistance. Services can include job search assistance, career assessments, individualized plans, on-the-job training, occupational training, work experiences, youth services, and support services to obtain/maintain employment.



NACOG holds orientation every Monday at 8:30 am (except holidays) in Cottonwood and 10 am in Prescott. Anyone is welcome to attend orientation, to gain more information about direct services.



For further information please contact NACOG-EWD at (928)649-6868, Cottonwood location or (928)778-1422, Prescott location. NACOG- Community Services Administration assists low income individuals and families with utility bills, appliance repair or replacement, and food which ultimately meets their immediate needs and in achieving their long term goals of self-sufficiency.



The Camp Verde Adult Reading Program (CVARP) is also located at the One Stop. It provides services that include assistance and tutoring for GED or learning to read/write, and improving math skills.

One Stop Centers are an information and referral access point for the county. We provide client referrals for housing, clothing, utility assistance, gas, food, child care, etc.