Obituary: Lyman Lewis Tifft 1928-2018

Lyman Lewis Tifft, age 89, of Prescott, Arizona, passed from this life on March 21, 2018, surrounded by family and dear friends.





Lyman is survived by his brother, Robert Tifft (Ruby); his nieces, Judi Russo (Robert) and Laura Tapija (Daniel) and their families.





Lyman was born on May 9, 1928, in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He moved with his family to Scottsdale, Arizona, in 1952.

Lyman had a retail shop on Main Street in Scottsdale called “Lyman’s” for 20 years. He later moved to the Verde Valley where he continued in retail owning a number of shops in Cottonwood, Sedona and Jerome with his long-time business partner, Erno Bertalan.

These shops sold many of Lyman’s original creations and designs of jewelry, weavings, needlepoint and fine linens.



Lyman was also in the real estate business, helping to design the Sawmill Village complex of Cottonwood, amongst others.



Lyman relocated to Prescott in the late ‘90s to retire. Lyman was known for his wonderful personality, friendliness and care for all those who knew him.





A celebration of life will be held Saturday, April 14, at 1:30 p.m., at Las Fuentes Resort, Prescott, Arizona, in the social room.



