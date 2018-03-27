The Star Method: Interviewing with confidence essential to successful job search

Interviewing with confidence is a skill. Taking the time to learn and practice interviewing is essential to having the confidence needed to impress your next potential employer.

One method used to ensure you are answering each interview question fully is called the STAR method. The STAR method is a structured manner of responding to an interview question by discussing the specific, S=situation, T=task, A=action, and R=result of the situation you are describing.

For each question you will need to first decide if you should use either a situation or a task, second you will describe the steps you took to complete either the situation or task, and third explain the results.

Explanations for each of the S.T.A.R letters are as follows.

S = Situation: Describe the situation that you were in or the task that you needed to accomplish. You must describe a specific event or situation, not a generalized description of what you have done in the past. Be sure to give enough detail for the interviewer to understand. This situation can be from a previous job, from a volunteer experience, or any relevant event.

T = Task: What goal were you working toward?

A = Action: Describe the actions you took to address the situation with an appropriate amount of detail and keep the focus on YOU. What specific steps did you take and what was your particular contribution? Be careful that you don’t describe what the team or group did when talking about a project, but what you actually did. Use the word “I,” not “we” when describing actions.

R = Result: Describe the outcome of your actions and don’t be shy about taking credit for your behavior. What happened? How did the event end? What did you accomplish? What did you learn? Make sure your answer contains multiple positive results.

The STAR method is most commonly used for Behavior Based Interviews. Behavioral interviewing is a popular and mainstream mode of job interviewing.

The premise behind behavioral interviewing is that the most accurate predictor of future performance is past performance in similar situations. Knowing that behavioral based Interview questions are the most commonly used types of questions an interview panel will use, helps applicants know what to concentrate on when getting ready for an interview.

One suggestion is while you are in the process of applying for job openings, you may want to take the time to pull up behavioral based Interview questions on the internet.

There are several sites that will allow you to answer sample behavioral based interview questions. Practice answering the questions using the STAR method.

Once you have answered all the questions, you will be given a chance to submit your answers. After you submit your answers, you will receive back examples of how your peers answered the questions, giving you a chance to widen your understanding of ways to answer interview question in a fuller, more professional manner.



Now that you have practiced your new interview skills, it’s time to do a little research on the company you will be interviewing with. First, pull up the company’s website to learn key information about the company. Take time to research information on company location, hours of operation, company products and services, number of employees, and the possible job titles and descriptions within the company.



As you are researching the company, take the time to write down one or two questions that you can use when asked by the Interview panel, “do you have any questions for us,” at the end of each interview.

Also, pay attention to the type of clothing staff are wearing, so when it comes time for your interview, you will have the confidence needed to choose your interview clothing, to ensure you look professional for the position you will be interviewing for. Interviewing with confidence is a skill.

Taking the time to practice will give you the confidence you are looking for. If you would like to talk about updating employment skills, Yavapai College is here to help.

Contact Yavapai College Career Coach’s Linda Brannock at 928-776-2170, or James Voska at 928-717-7726.

Good website for practice questions is at: http://theinterviewguys.com/behavioral-interview-questions-and-answers-101/#