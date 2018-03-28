Northern Arizona Healthcare announces change in executive leadership

Northern Arizona Health announced the resignation of Mr. Rob Thames, its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective March 26, 2018.



The NAH Board of Directors named Florence L. Spyrow, MSN, MPA/MHA, JD, FACHE, Interim President and CEO. Spyrow joined NAH in 2015 as the NAH Executive Vice President and Flagstaff Medical Center Chief Administrative Officer. Spyrow held several executive positions at healthcare systems in the Midwest prior to joining NAH.

Northern Arizona Healthcare provides healthcare services through Flagstaff Medical Center, Verde Valley Medical Center, Team Health, Verde Valley Medical Clinic, Cancer Centers of Northern Arizona Healthcare, EntireCare Rehab & Sports Medicine Experts, Fit Kids of Arizona, Guardian Air, Heart & Vascular Center of Northern Arizona, Northern Arizona Homecare, Northern Arizona Hospice and Valley View Care.