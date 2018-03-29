Camp Verde athlete of the week: Paniagua off to fast start

Camp Verde High track and field junior Eliana Paniagua is off to a fast start this year.

She’s been doing better than she had

“She’s ahead of where she’s been the last couple of years time wise, shape wise,” said CV head coach Mike O’Callaghan. “Mentally she’s way ahead of where she’s been. She’s running more confidently and is better believing that she can run with those kids more toward the front, which is good of course because that’s the goal.”

O’Callaghan said he thought that was partly maturity and partly a result of her early success this year.

“You have them early in the season as opposed to late in the season is gonna make you say ‘hey I’m in better shape than I’ve been, I’m running better,’” O’Callaghan said. “So I think it’s that combination, just maturity but also the fact that she’s had some success at the beginning of the season too, more so than she’s had her first couple of years.”

Last week she took second in the 800 meters at the Red Rock Multi-Meet in Sedona.

“She got out well and raced well, competed well,” O’Callaghan said.

She hopes to become a doctor in the future.

“She is fun,” O’Callaghan said. “She is a great kid.”

VVN: How’s the season been going for you?

Paniagua: So far so good. I’m starting off faster than I did last year but I definitely want to be faster

VVN: What events are you doing this year?

Paniagua: I’m doing the 800, the mile and hopefully I can get some relays in because I love those (laughs).

VVN: Is that what you did last year or are you adding any?

Paniagua: Last year I did the 4x8 and 4x4 with 800 and the mile.

VVN: What’s your favorite event to do?

Paniagua: My favorite event would probably be the 4x8.

VVN: What’s it like, because obviously track is mostly individual, what’s it like to do relays and be a team like that you know?

Paniagua: Yeah, it’s kind of like all individual like you said and it feels good to work hard together, definitely it’s fun that way.

VVN: I remembered you mentioned your sister (Edith Paniagua) was hurt, is she still?

Paniagua: Yeah, she’s actually practicing now. She started this week.

VVN: What’s it like being on the same team with her?

Paniagua: She takes care of me (laughs) and it’s really nice to be able to bond with her in a different way than just being home together and stuff like that.

VVN: What other sports do you do?

Paniagua: I do soccer.

VVN: What’s your favorite sport?

Paniagua: Um, it would have to be probably soccer.

VVN: How come?

Paniagua: Because it’s more team wise and it’s a team work, it’s not just yourself, so you’re in it together.

VVN: Do you have a favorite soccer player?

Paniagua: Yes, Neymar (laughs), he’s the best. He’s really fast and quick with his feet all the time and he’s just super fast and enjoys the game and he’s always thanking God for his accomplishments.

VVN: And kinda younger too…

Paniagua: Yeah he’s really good looking (laughs).

VVN: How’s school been going?

Paniagua: School’s been tougher, but it’s been really good. I’m still keeping my grades up, yeah really fun.

VVN: What kinds of things do you like to do outside of sports?

Paniagua: Outside of school?

VVN: Outside of sports.

Paniagua: Oh, that’s hard (laughs). I usually do sports all my free time but I like to walk my dog and watch Netflix, oh and also take adventures.

VVN: What’s your favorite shows?

Paniagua: It would probably be Grey’s Anatomy and… basically Grey’s Anatomy and On My Block.

VVN: Finally, do you know what you want to do after high school?

Paniagua: Yeah, I want to be a doctor, hopefully go to U of A and be a doctor, hopefully a pediatrician.