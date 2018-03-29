Chandler Man faces DUI charges following Cornville rollover

A man is facing DUI charges following a rollover on Cornville Road Wednesday evening, according to Yavapai County Sherrif's Office.

47-year-old William Cole of Chandler remains in custody with blood test samples pending, according to YCSO. He is also facing charges of driving with a suspended license and having an open container in his vehicle.

Late Wednesday afternoon, crews arrived to discover the vehicle, on its wheels, and in a ditch with the driver, according to a Verde Valley Fire District media release. Crews say the driver apparently lost control of their vehicle and rolled it over. There were no injuries.

Firefighters secured vehicle hazards and remained on scene with the Yavapai County Sherriff's Office until the vehicle was removed, according to VVFD.

A witness reported that Cole had been going at least 60 mph in a 20 mph zone, said Dwight D'Evelyn, spokesperson for the Yavapai County Sherrif's Office.

D'Evelyn stated in an email that Cole seemed confused when deputies made contact with him.

"Cole slurred his words as he spoke with paramedics and deputies could distinctly detect the odor of intoxicating liquor coming from him," D'Evelyn stated in an email. "Cole appeared confused and had trouble answering questions for paramedics."

D'Evelyn said Cole refused all testing and was arrested on suspicion of a DUI.

"Inside Cole’s vehicle, deputies found an open beer container on the passenger side floorboard along with four more beer cans in the back seat area," D'Evelyn stated in an email. "All containers had been opened. Cole later admitted he had been drinking all day."

Records indicate prior DUI and suspended license convictions, according to YCSO.

Information provided by the Verde Valley Fire District and the Yavapai County Sherrif's Office.