Letter: Thanks to all for making Austin Stream benefit a success

Camp Verde Lions Club Benefit yard sale for Austin Stream and his family

On March 3rd the Camp Verde Lions Club had a benefit yard sale to help Austin Stream and his family with his medical treatment expenses for cancer in his eyes. The Club would like to thank everyone who came out and supported us in our effort to fight blindness, and help a great kid and his family. Along with the support of the community and people like the Martins and Lou Materson and his wife for donating items for our yard sale. We also want to thank those who donated money to our cause such as Robert & Deborah Schwallie and others. The money raised will good toward Austin’s medical treatments. The Camp Verde Lions Club wishes to thank you all for your support. We greatly appreciate your support and help.

We would also like to thank Tire Pro for their help in getting their family van fixed and back on the road, so that Austin’s parents can get him to Phoenix for his treatments.

Thank you all for helping us make our community better.

Paul Estrada

Camp Verde Lions Club President.