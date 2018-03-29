Obituary: Margaret Burns 1910-2018

Margaret Burns’ strong heart stopped beating on March 24, 2018, at the age of 107.

She was born in 1910, on an Alberta, Canada, homestead, the next to the youngest of 12 children of Joe and Margaret Schupfer.





Margaret lived most of her life in northern Iowa, and was schooled at Rodman and Mallard. She farmed with her handicapped husband, Thomas Burns, in the West Bend/Rolfe area. They had four children who ate some of the best garden vegetables from her clean garden. She cooked delicious meals (great chicken and noodles and oh, those pies).

After becoming a widow, she farmed by herself for two years before retiring to Arizona, first Phoenix and then Cottonwood.



Margaret is survived by her four children - Bob Burns (Gayle), Anita Jackson, Mary Smith (Richard) and Linda Burns, all of Arizona; her four grandchildren - Mark Burns (Kelly), Michael Burns (Gina), John Jackson (Sandy) and Cynthia Blake (Justin); her eight great-grandchildren - Kyle Burns (Samantha), Britney Burns-Jones (Shayne), Sean Burns (Tiffany), Erica Abernathy (Patrick), Michaela Burns, Jake Jackson, Christian Blake, Michael Blake and Anne Blake; and her seven great-great-grandchildren - Teaghen Burns, Pylot Burns, Brekyn Jones, Elena Burns, Gunner Burns, Rylar Abernathy and Edge Jones.



Margaret was a beautiful person, a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. She was kind, compassionate, wise, understanding and had a great sense of humor.



Services will be held at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood. Visitation will be held on Friday, March 30, from 4-6 p.m., and the Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 31, at 2 p.m.



Arrangements are pending in Iowa, where she will be laid to rest.



