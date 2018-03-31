Camp Verde baseball smashes Sedona Red Rock

SEDONA — Camp Verde High baseball took a big step towards defending its region championship on Thursday and they routed a rival.

The No. 16 Camp Verde beat No. 26 Sedona Red Rock 10-1 to improve to 2-0 in region play.

Junior Dominiq Bruno pitched a complete game, giving up one earned run, four hits and two works while striking out seven. Junior Dakota

Battise played catcher.

“I thought Dom did a great job (Thursday), our catcher did a wonderful job, those two spots have hurt us a little bit during the year,” said CV head coach Will Davis. “So it’s great to see the way they played (Thursday) there and our young infield is coming along, they’re starting to make good plays, be in the right position and get everybody else in the right positions so that makes a big difference.”

After missing three games, Bruno, who was all-region last year, returned for their 11-0 win over Glendale Prep on Tuesday.

“Good (laughs), just good, real good,” said Bruno about what it feels like to be back. “It hurt my heart, it definitely affected me, affected my teammates, I felt bad the whole time, I felt guilty but I apologized to them, came back out and been playing some baseball.”

Camp Verde improved their record against Sedona Red Rock to 17-9 since 2004 and have won five straight against the Scorpions.

Bruno is rare in that he played extensively on the 2017 team that was dominated by seniors.

“He did good, he hit his spots like he was supposed to, got his off speeds down and that’s we win baseball games,” Battise said.

Although Camp Verde routed the Scorpions, Davis expects Sedona Red Rock to contend for the region title.

“Really big win for us,” Davis said. ‘I think they’re probably the top team in the region and for us to get a win here that’s huge. I know they’re a better team than how they played (Thursday) and so I expect a much tougher game next time and we don’t know about Paradise

Honors that much yet, but I’ve seen Northland this year and so I expect it to be us and them late in the year if we can keep playing good.”

Camp Verde jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Then they added two more runs in the fifth and three in the sixth.

Sedona Red Rock scored their run in the sixth. The Cowboys out hit the Scorpions 10-4.

“We actually came out and wanted to play baseball,” Battise said. “We wanted to make plays in the outfield, we wanted to swing the bat, we just wanted to play baseball and win this game and that’s what we did.”

Bruno and sophomore Coke Bast led the way with two hits apiece and they also each drove in a run. Sophomore Kelton O’Grady, junior Braden Schuh and freshman Peyton Kelley hit doubles.

“We did pretty good, we came out focused and ready to play some baseball and we got the win,” Bruno said.

Up next for Camp Verde is a trip to No. 11 Paradise Honors on Tuesday. Their next home game is Friday against No. 15 Northland Prep at 3:45 p.m.

Davis said players like freshman Mason Rayburn, Bast, junior Dawson McCune and Schuh have also been key for the Cowboys.

“Some of our younger players like Mason Rayburn are starting to understand what it takes to be in the middle of a varsity infield, to get everybody else in position and still play his position, so I’m really loving to see the way he’s doing,” Davis said. “Coke Bast has never been an infielder and all of a sudden he has to be every couple of games and he comes from the outfield and does a great job there too, so I’m really, really happy with that as well and then our two other juniors, Dawson McCune and Braden Schuh, they’ve been moved to the outfield a lot this year and then back into the infield, wherever we need them based on who we’re playing and that makes a huge difference, that they’re so versatile and can do whatever we need We knew Sedona could hit, but hit a lot of big fly balls, so we had our better players in the outfield today and it worked out.”