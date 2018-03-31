Improving life with Scouting

— Going from Tiger Scout to Eagle Scout is Bruce Turner’s goal, the young man from Camp Verde whose been scouting since the tender age of 6.

For his Eagle Scout project, Bruce, now 16, has partnered with the FaithWorks Mission to collect much-needed items for three of their projects.

With the current rank of Life Scout, Bruce said he is “trying to help three different missions” at FaithWorks.

One is to Mexico and Africa, the second is to the Navajo Nation, and the third is to help the Rimrock food bank and local men’s group home called The Olive Branch, said Bruce, who is in Camp Verde Boy Scout Troop 7193.

The way he sees it, the FaithWorks Mission helps those people “who do not have these items or have a difficult time providing these items for themselves or their families.”

Bruce wants to be of help – and it’s a good project to perform so he can earn his Eagle Scout rank.

His mother Sharon, who serves as committee chair for Bruce’s troop, said she’s “very proud” of her son’s project.

“I’m proud of the troop and its leadership, teaching them the skills of being good leaders,” she said. “That’s part of what Boy Scouts is all about.”

The function of the Boy Scouts is to teach leadership skills, community service and survival skills.

For Bruce, his Eagle Scout project clearly displays each of those three endeavors: showing leadership by finding a program that would benefit from his efforts; community service, by spotting and helping support human need; and survival skills, by recognizing that some people need the most basic things for survival.

Should his project rate a success, Bruce would become the first boy at Troop 7193 to go from Tiger Scout to Eagle Scout.

From March 1 through April 30, Bruce is collecting canned foods, eyeglasses (prescription, sun, or reading), kitchen cooking utensils, plastic food storage containers and men’s shaving needs.

His goal is to collect at least 50 of each item, but in barely the first two weeks, Bruce had already collected more than 50 canned goods and 50 pairs of glasses.

Bruce is also collecting Beanie Babies, because a smile on the face of a small child also improves the human condition.

Collection boxes can be found at the Camp Verde Fire District on Main Street, the Camp Verde Community Church, the UPS Store and Bashas’ in the Outlook Mall, Camp Verde Community Library, Camp Verde Reality, CV Feeds, Tire Pros on Finnie Flat Road, Montezuma Veterinary clinic on Montezuma Castle Highway, and the Cottonwood Motor Vehicles Department.

For anyone who would like to donate but cannot make it out to these locations, Bruce said he will arrange for a scout to pick up donations “from your house,” either Friday, Saturday or Sunday.

For more information, call Bruce Turner at (928) 592-3061 or Sharon Turner at (928) 301-7534.