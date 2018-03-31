Kendrew Streck heaves first 50-footer in Mingus history

Mingus Union’s Kendrew Streck erased a school record shot put (James Paisano, 49-8) that had been on the books since 2005 Friday in the Peoria Invitational.
Streck, a junior, won the event with a massive throw of 50-feet, 10-inches, the best Division 3 throw in Arizona this year.
In addition to his winning effort in the shot put Friday, Streck also finished third in the discus. Other highlights for Mingus included a sizzling sub-16-second performance by senior Hannah DeVore in the 100-meter hurdles and a provisional state qualifying 3:37 performance by the boys 4X400 relay team of Dallin Gordon, Taylor Capite, Tyler Koch and Jonathan Jung.
Also noteworthy was a second-place finish in his heat of the boys 3200 meters by freshman Riley Bliss, who almost pulled off a come-from-behind win with an 11:38 clocking, his best time of the season.
Another major PR for the Marauders came from sophomore Joe Calhoun in the 1600-meter run, where he shaved 6 seconds off his previous best time with a 5:10 clocking.
-- Dan Engler
