MVP student wins Future Chefs Challenge

Creating specialty dishes such as Melissa’s Amazing Salad, Mango Coconut Curry and Asian Mex Salsa, the eighth annual Future Chefs Challenge was an opportunity for five Cottonwood-Oak Creek students to compete for prizes and bragging rights. Wednesday, five C-OC students prepared their Asian-inspired meals at Dr. Daniel Bright Elementary School in Cottonwood.

Madison Lusebrink, a fifth-grader at Mountain View Preparatory in Cottonwood, took home first place for her crunchy chicken rolls. Four judges surrendered their palates as they tasted the tasty treats prepared by Lusebrink, Cottonwood Elementary School students Caleb Thompson-Cope (third grade), Melissa Decker (third grade) and Kaylee Sharber (fourth grade), and Oak Creek School third-grader Elizabeth Cowgill.

Each of the competitors received a gift basket of cooking utensils, as well as a t-shirt, apron and chef’s hat.

Lusebrink also received a Polaroid Snap camera, Fit Bit, a wok, a pot and pan set, measuring cups and measuring spoons, and a silicon cutting board. VVN/Bill Helm