2018 Verde Valley Wine Festival by the numbers

1 new change of scenery: The Verde Valley Wine Festival was relocated from the Town Park to the new Clarkdale Town Complex, behind the Clarkdale Clubhouse, due to soil remediation this year. The new location at 39 North 9th Street will take place on a newly-built patio overlooking a view of Tuzigoot National Monument. The VIP area will be in the nearby Men’s Lounge.

3 bands: The festival will feature three groups of Arizona musicians, each with their own spin on jazz:

Fred Boswell, Jr. was a finalist on Guitar Center’s 28th Annual Drum-Off in 2017. Originally from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Boswell Jr. drums in a wide range of styles.

What’s The Big Idea is a 3-piece jazz band from Phoenix that frequently plays across the state.

House of Stairs, another Phoenix-based band, describe their sound as a combination alt jazz, soul, pop-funk band.

16 wineries:

Arizona Stronghold

Bodega Pierce

Burning Tree Cellars

Caduceus Cellars

Callaghan Vineyards

Chateau Tumbleweed

Dos Cabezas

Four Eight Wineworks

Garage East

Merkin Vineyards Tasting Room & Osteria

Oddity Wine Collective

Passion Cellars

Rune Wines

13 dining options:

Colt Grill

DC’s Corner

Desert Indulgence Fine Chocolates

Little Moo’s

Merkin Food Truck

Mine Café

Oak Creek Apple Company

[Popped] Artisan Popcorn

Ren Tao Roasting Sedona

Scott’s Main Street Café

Sedona Gold Fundraising

3 breweries:

Four Peaks Brewing

THAT Brewery

Uncle Bear’s