Commentary: Good things happening in Beaver Creek School District

Beaver Creek School students have begun the state testing process.

So far all students have been putting effort into their work and are proud to show the things they have learned.

The 21st Century Learning Community Program planning a field trip to Yavapai College’s Sci-Tech event.

They are looking forward to developing a deeper understanding of STEAM concepts.

Mrs. Bleak has been taking an extra professional development course on teaching STEAM.

She now has an opportunity to share her new knowledge with our seventh grade students who see her four times a week for a STEAM class.

Mr. Womack set up water catchment barrels so we can start using rainwater for the on-site garden.

Ms. Nunn has been working with the 21st Century kids on Fridays to maintain the garden.

She incorporates STEAM activities into her lessons.

This class provides in depth hands on learning experiences which help students to understand scientific concepts.

The kids love to learn in their gardening class.

The preschool class has also been sprouting seeds and watching their bulbs bloom in the preschool garden.

The Bobcat softball and baseball teams are both working hard at practices and games.

The kids are thrilled to be a part of the teams, and parents are enjoying watching as well.

The ball fields look great thanks to the maintenance crew.

We will be having the Life and Safety presentation for Pre-K-3 on April 11.

Our firefighter and forest service workers get together to put on a puppet show with lights, sounds, and special surprises that help to teach our younger students about being safe.

The kids will also get to meet Smokey the Bear.

Teachers are working hard to continue to use the Capturing Kids Hearts program to build gratitude among our students through class meetings that discuss all of the topics and continue to keep the lesson working in our classrooms.

The Yavapai County Nurses will continue to audit our students’ health records and make sure they are properly immunized.

Ms. Artrip hosted our annual Kindergarten Roundup to welcome children who will be in kindergarten next year. We are excited to have new bobcats join our student body.

Kindergarten and Preschool Registration is on-going in the front office Monday through Friday.

Be looking forward to the Beaver Creek Historical Society completion of the tile project depicting the historical timeline of the area.

This project organized by Governing Board member Betty Hart will be found in the courtyard area of the school campus.

-- From the staff of the Beaver Creek School District