Cottonwood Bank of America branch to close

COTTONWOOD -- The local Bank of America branch located on Main Street in Cottonwood will close this summer, according to a letter sent to customers on April 20.

The location is set to close on July 31.

“While your account will stay the same, we’re sorry for the inconvenience this closing causes,” the letter states. “To minimize the inconvenience, we have many other ways you can continue to bank with us.”

The letter outlines alternatives for banking such as online, mobile and direct deposit.



This closure comes amid multiple branch closures nationally as the company tries to shrink its locations in favor of more online banking methods, according to multiple online news sources