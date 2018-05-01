Letter: Community stepped up to the plate for FIREWISE USA

Editor:

Verde Lakes Recreation Corp., and Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, held a second FIREWISE USA neighborhood clean-up this Friday and Saturday April 27 & 28.

This completes the Grant that was awarded to the department for Verde Lakes. The first one was very successful in October, 2017, leading to the Verde Lakes Community receiving the award and signs indicating we are a FIREWISE USA Community.

The signs are located at Verde Lakes Drive and on Aspen Way. We are proud that the community came together and worked to help reduce the threat of a wildfire and the damage.

This weekend, we had six large tractor truck dumpsters full of brush and debris. Friday there were nineteen community members dumping,

Saturday there were another eight, plus a couple of trucks that went through the neighborhood and picked up more than fifteen pick-up loads from those who had no way to bring them to the lake/park. Seventeen volunteers over the two days, with a total of 152 hours. Help from Engine 811 crew who cut up the big tree that had fallen in the lake, thanks guys. Alan McCracken with his backhoe equipment made the work a lot easier. Thank you

The Board Members of Verde Lakes Recreation Corp. which is a 501(c)3 non-profit, had been willing to turn the Lakes and Park over to the town of Camp Verde, but with the uncertainty of water and no support from the Town of Camp Verde to keep at the lakes at least to a level that the fish and foul will not die in the summer months, we have been reluctant.

It was evident last year that there was a problem with our water flow. We have been unable to communicate with the water people, even though we have paid the ditch fees.

Verde Lakes Recreation Corp. began in the Spring of 1982 by Elmer Moody, who donated the lakes and park to the Verde Lakes Community and started the non-profit. Having memberships for many years, has been harder to keep up, with so many new families not knowing that the park/lakes are here.

The lakes have received water since 1867 when they were stock ponds, as late as 1898 receiving water from the Heath and Wingfield 1 ditch. Now being told that we only receive water from Oct. 1 – April 30, which is hard to understand after all these years.

The 1940’s report states that the first rights holders will receive their water from May 1-Sept. 30 and others on the ditch will receive water but at a lesser amount. So we are hoping that we can at least receive water to keep from having a medical hazard if the fish start dying due to low water. We are also looking at other avenues for water such as a well, but we need support from our community.

Let’s keep our Verde Lakes Community, clean and safe for our children and families. We have made a big stride forward.

Annual VLRC Election Meeting and FIREWISE USA will be held at the Park entrance on Aspen Way, on June 2, 2018. Beginning at 10am. Anyone wishing to run for the Board please call to have your name put on the ballot. 928-239-1777. The only restriction is you must live in Verde Lakes.

Copper Canyon Fire and Medical Authority, Vets4Hire, and the Town of Camp Verde with the FIREWISE USA, teamed up to conduct hazardous wildfire fuel treatment in our Verde Lakes community during March and April and what a great job and difference it has made.

With summer just around the corner and the possibility of a slow monsoon season, we feel much safer because of our efforts.

Lettie Connell

Camp Verde